"The thing of it is" Mary Power Strum, 66, of South Chesterfield passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Born on April 29, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Randolph Power and Anna Katherine Mendoza and was preceded in death by a brother, John Daniel Jr. Mrs. Strum was a member of Redemption Church in Chester and a retired Administrative Assistant for Boehringer Ingelheim in Petersburg.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Edward Strum; son, David Thomas Strum (Carrie); daughter, Kimberly Nichols (Jared); three grandchildren, Jacob Nichols, Abigail Strum and James Nichols; two brothers, Glenn Dean (Celie) and James Power (Margee); a sister, Judy Ann Daniel and numerous nieces & nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Pastor Charles Crocker officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Petersburg.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 27, 2019