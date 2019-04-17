Home

Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Chester Christian Church
4330 Curtis St
Chester, VA
Mary Perkinson Bridgeman, 77, of Hopewell, VA, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born in Petersburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Howard Taft and Ercelle Snelling Perkinson. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, William and David Perkinson. Mary retired from Allied Chemical (now Honeywell) after more than 30 years of service. In 2003, she became involved with Newborns in Need and was a charter member of the Tri-Cities VA Chapter, the first chapter in VA. Mary, along with her husband James, were active members until her death. She was a member of AA since 1981 and a member of Chester Christian Church. She is survived by her husband, James N. Bridgeman; daughter, Mary Spivey (Gary); son, Walter "Mack" McLawhorn; grandchildren, Michael Spivey and James Howard Perkinson; special niece, Rosemary Fields, and several nieces and nephews. The family receive friends, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2019, at Chester Christian Church, 4330 Curtis St., Chester, VA 23831. Entombment will follow at Bermuda Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Newborns in Need, memo line: Tri-Cities VA Chapter, 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, NC 27040. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
