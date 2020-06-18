MARY RUDDOCK
1926 - 2020
Ms. Mary Ruddock was born July 17, 1926, in Virginia to Martha and Robert Slack. At the age of 11, the family moved to New York, where (several years later) she met and married her late husband Rupert Ruddock. Mary and Rupert moved to Brentwood to raise their children Brenda Bullock, Vanessa Jaime, David Ruddock, Rudy-Paul Ruddock, and Mary Catherine Sayer.

Mary became an RN and spent many years working at Pilgrim State Hospital. She moved to California where she fulfilled many roles in the nursing field.

In her later years, Mary retired from nursing and returned to Virginia where she and her husband joined St. Joesph's Catholic Church, in Petersburg, VA.

She is survived by 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren (one on the way), and 2 great-great-grandchildren; Her Aunt Doris and her sister's whom she dearly, as well as the many people whose lives she impacted.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home Petersburg, VA. A funeral service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Petersburg, VA.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ute Obrien
Friend
