Ms. Mary Ruddock was born July 17, 1926, in Virginia to Martha and Robert Slack. At the age of 11, the family moved to New York, where (several years later) she met and married her late husband Rupert Ruddock. Mary and Rupert moved to Brentwood to raise their children Brenda Bullock, Vanessa Jaime, David Ruddock, Rudy-Paul Ruddock, and Mary Catherine Sayer.



Mary became an RN and spent many years working at Pilgrim State Hospital. She moved to California where she fulfilled many roles in the nursing field.



In her later years, Mary retired from nursing and returned to Virginia where she and her husband joined St. Joesph's Catholic Church, in Petersburg, VA.



She is survived by 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren (one on the way), and 2 great-great-grandchildren; Her Aunt Doris and her sister's whom she dearly, as well as the many people whose lives she impacted.



A public viewing will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home Petersburg, VA. A funeral service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Petersburg, VA.

