Early Wednesday morning, January 15, 2020, heaven gained an angel as Ms. Mary V. Porter shed her earthly garments and transcended into the arms of God.
Mary Vanness was the fourth of nineteen children born to the late Stephen J. Gill and Mary Jane Thomas Gill in Ettrick, VA, January 19, 1924. She inherited a legacy of faith, family, and moral character. Her formative education was received at D. Webster Davis School on the campus of Virginia State College (now University). On September 20, 1943, Mary was united in marriage to Freddie Porter. To that union six children were born. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Cassandra Porter Flowers; and sons Tyrone, Freddie Jr., and Talmadge.
In 1956, Mary continued her education by enrolling in the Petersburg General Hospital Nursing Assistants Program. Upon completion she was employed at the hospital on the surgical floor. She loved helping patients recover. Her quiet demeanor, gentle touch, compassion, and desire to help others made the field of nursing an ideal career choice. She retired after 33 years of dedicated service.
Mary was humble and always ready to greet everyone with her beautiful "angel" smile. While still young and healthy, she took pride in visiting elderly and/or disabled neighbors and family members, shopping for them, and transporting them to medical appointments.
Over the span of her life, Mary was a financial supporter of the American Association of Retired Persons, the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, women's rights, civil rights, local firefighters and police, and Democratic Matoaca District and national candidates seeking political office election. Mary completely embraced the philosophy of the Democratic Party. She was a lifelong resident of Ettrick and the oldest living original resident on Dupuy Road.
At an early age, Mary confessed Christ and was baptized at Shiloh Baptist Church, Chesterfield. After her marriage she joined Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Hopewell. For the last forty plus years, Mary was a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church until her health declined. She loved the Lord and always enjoyed worship service, especially the music and singing. She served on the Pulpit Aide and Nurses Ministries for several years and was a lead fundraiser for the church under the pastorate of Rev. Dr. Albert Toney, Sr. In 2018, Mary was bestowed the honor of "Church Mother" under the pastorate of Dr. Eustice E. Mitchell.
In her spare time, Mary enjoyed watching television, especially game shows - Let's Make a Deal and The Price is Right; soap operas - The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful; talk shows - The Talk, Ellen Degeneres, and Steve Harvey; Tyler Perry movies, and the local news. She also read the newspaper daily, enjoyed sitting on her sun porch in pleasant weather, and spent hours solving word search puzzles.
Mary leaves to cherish precious memories a loving and devoted daughter and caregiver, Valeria Porter of Ettrick; a loving son, Michael Porter (Bunny) of Petersburg; sister, Ida Scott of Yonkers, NY; sister-in-law Helen Gill of Compton, CA; five grandchildren, Crystal Bowen (Reginald) of Petersburg; Jerry Flowers (Sharon) of Richmond; Crissy Smith (Michael) of North Chesterfield; Scottcia Porter of Richmond; and Cleon Flowers of Chester; ten great-grandchildren, Kiara Flowers of North Chesterfield; Kevin Brockenbrough of Richmond; Jasmine Flowers of Richmond; Paradise Bowen and Savion Bowen of Petersburg, Michael Goebel of Fort Worth, TX; Sterling Davis of Richmond; and Kyla Flowers, Sara Flowers, and Micah Flowers, all of Chester; three great-great granddaughters, Janiya Flowers, Amira Brockenbrough, and Bella Goebel; nieces, nephews, cousins; and special devoted friends, Phyllis Harris of Chester and Janet Washington of Petersburg.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, January 20, 2020 at Unity Baptist Church, 330 S. South Street, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a tax-deductible tribute be made in Mary's memory to the National , the American Diabetes Association, or the .
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 19, 2020