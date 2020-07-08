Mary Vasatko Childress, 80, of Petersburg passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home. Born April 10, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Sylvia Vasatko, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Beverly Lloyd Childress; two sons, Arthur and Johnny Childress; and sister, Rose Best. She worked in Social Services for over 40 years and also volunteered for eight hours a day, five days a week at Southside Regional Medical Center for 15 years. She is survived by her brother, Frank J. Vasatko and wife, Gloria; two nieces, Janice Vasatko, Angela Wiseman; great-niece and nephew, Jillian and Joshua Wiseman; very special caregiver, Nancy Johnson; special and trusted friend, Lisa Mason; and special neighbors, the Kennedy family. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Southlawn Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com