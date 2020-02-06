|
Mary W. Lewis departed this life February 3, 2020, at her home in McKenney, Va., after a brief illness. Born Mary Epps Wells on August 21, 1924, to the late Lewis Lanier and Effie Cottrell Williamson Wells, Mary lived in Petersburg, Va., until her marriage to Charles Stuart Lewis, Jr., June 4, 1955.
A 1941 graduate of Petersburg High School, Mary began her career at Petersburg Box & Lumber Company as a stenographer and bookkeeper, retiring in 1990 as vice president and director of purchasing. Additionally, she was office manager and bookkeeper for her sons at Lewis Brothers Logging until her death.
Mary was predeceased by her husband in 1995 and stepchildren, Katherine "Kitty" Lewis Houston, 2008, and Charles Stuart "Bubby" Lewis III, 2019. She is survived by her children, Mary Stuart "Icky" Lewis Weaver and husband, Anthony; Walter Scott "Scotty" Lewis and wife, Rhonda; Gary R. Lewis, and fiancée, Sharon Hollomon; grandchildren, Walter Scott Lewis, Jr., and fiancee, Amanda Miller; Jessica Adkins Ayscue and husband, Josh; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hayley, and Teagan; stepdaughter, Rebecca "Becky" L. Gentry and husband, William "Bill" of Sun City, Az.; retired housekeeper and companion of over 40 years, Margaret T. Draper; and feline companion, "Miss Poopers."
Mary was able to remain in her home because of her dedicated caregivers: Sharon K. "Kasey" Adams, Peggy Wells, Merlin Howerton, Wanda Townsend, Stacy Thompson, Linda Lewis and Tracey Moseley and others too numerous to mention. Her family also appreciates the assistance provided by James River Home Health and Hospice.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2:00pm at the funeral home. Entombment at Blandford Cemetery will be private.
Because of Mary's love of felines, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Petersburg and Colonial Heights, 201 Temple Ave., Suite E, Colonial Heights, VA 23834.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020