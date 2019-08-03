Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Chester Christian Church
4330 Curtis St.
Chester, VA
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
1931 - 2019
Mary "Louise" (Owen) Walters, 88, of Chester, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Clarence E. Walters; grandson, Doug Cornett; brothers, Lowell Owen, Ben Owen and Gerald Owen; sister, Ruth Netting; niece, Ruth Anne Vuong.

She is survived by children, Carolyn Battle, Ben Walters (Kathy), Dan Walters (Pat), Donna Beverley (Rudy) and Joyce Cornett; 21 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; 1 sister, Lucille Keilman; numerous nieces and nephews. Louise was a member of Chester Christian Church.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the Chester Christian Church, 4330 Curtis St., Chester, VA 23831. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Virginia Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chester Christian Church in honor of Mrs. Walters. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
