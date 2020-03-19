|
|
Our hearts were rejoiced as our beloved, Mary Williams Hill, affectionately known as Robin, transitioned to heavenly reward on Monday, March 16, 2020, at her residence. Robin attended Dinwiddie Public Schools and Petersburg Public Schools and graduated from Petersburg High School in June of 1977.
Robin leaves to cherish her memory a devoted husband of 36 years, Alvin D. Hill, Jr.; two loving children, Alvin L. Hill and Ebony H. Davis (Micah); two bonus grandchildren, Laila O. Davis and Josiah A. Davis; sister, Donna M. Williams; brother, Vatell C. Cooke (Julie); two nieces; one nephew; a host of cousins and extended family. Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia, Rev. Alvin Hill, eulogist. The interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020