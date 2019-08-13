Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Elpis Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elpis Greek Orthodox Church
107 Memorial Ave
Hopewell, VA
MARY ZEVGOLIS MOORE


1927 - 2019
MARY ZEVGOLIS MOORE Obituary
Mary Zevgolis Moore, 92, of Hopewell, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Zevgolis and Antonia Hios Zevgolis; her loving husband, Richard C. Moore, Sr.; sisters, Kikki Mitsis, Katherine Owens, and Diana Alexander; brothers, Stephen Zevgolis, George Zevgolis, and Michael Zevgolis. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Barnes (Steve); son, Richard C. Moore, Jr.; daughter, Diana Moore; grandchildren, Natasha Moore, Stephen Barnes, Jr., Richard Christopher Moore, and Rachel Milstead; great grandchildren, Lindsay Faucette, and Stephen L. Barnes; sisters, Irene Burton (Frank), Sophia Traylor (James), Helen "Nitsa" Martin (James), and Victoria Zevgolis; brothers, Anthony "Tony" Zevgolis, William "Bill" Zevgolis (Kathy); as well as numerous extended family and friends.

Mary was a longtime member of St. Elpis Greek Orthodox Church in Hopewell.

The family will receive friends at St. Elpis Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at St. Elpis Greek Orthodox Church, 107 Memorial Ave. Hopewell, VA 23860. Interment will follow at Appomattox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Elpis Greek Orthodox Church. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
