Mrs. Marydel Cabaniss Seward Flint, a native of Petersburg, Va., died early Saturday, April 13, 2019. At age 104, Marydel had spent many happy years living in Petersburg, VA, Cleveland GA, and the last 26 years at Rappahannock Westminster Canterbury (RW-C) in Irvington VA.
She was the widow of the Col. Lewis M. Flint, and daughter of the late Mary B. and W. Hugh Cabaniss. She is survived by her dear cousin, Sarah Jane Eanes Scott and family of Richmond, VA; stepson, Dr. Lewis M. Flint Jr of Chicago IL, and 4 grandchildren – Katie Flint Smith (Matt) of Atlanta GA, Sara Flint of Land O' Lakes, FL, Eric Flint of Portland OR, and Matthew Flint of Chicago IL; former daughter in law Elizabeth F. Inman of Dade City, FL; and many Eanes cousins in Alabama.
A woman of many talents and interests, Marydel loved her family first, her church, music, gardening, animals, and cooking. She was a member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. She also supported causes for veterans and children. She was most proud of the Forty Fingers Piano Quartet she founded at RW-C where they played music for fun, holidays and special events.
The family extends our thanks and appreciation to the many friends and caregivers at RW-C for their friendship and loving care they provided throughout her life but especially in the last several years.
A private family graveside service is planned at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, Va. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019