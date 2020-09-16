1/1
MASHONE LAURIE WEST-TALMAGE
1974 - 2020
Mrs. MaShone Laurie West-Talmage, 46, of Dinwiddie, VA, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, MO, as the only child born to Denise Marie and Howard Vernelle West. MaShone was joined in Holy Matrimony to Michael Allen Talmage of Petersburg, VA on March 14, 1999.

If we could choose one word to describe MaShone, it would be "Strong." Having the experience of life as a military child provided her with strong life values and a determination to always support her family. She always provided a way for her children and kept a roof over their heads. She rarely ever took time off to do anything for herself and continued to be the foundation of her household. She was an honest, hardworking mother of five and endured every test and trial she faced with determination, strength, resilience and an exhaustive faith in God.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Allen Talmage, Sr.; her five children, Nicholas Brodie-Vernelle, Dorothea Jameela-Louise, Cydney Rose, Kennedy Michelle, and Michael Allen Jr.; her only grandson, Zaiden Elijah; her mother, Denise Marie Rudd; her father, Howard Vernelle West; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at First Baptist Church West Petersburg, 25720 Greensville Avenue, North Dinwiddie, VA. The interment will be held at St. Peters Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church West Petersburg
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
