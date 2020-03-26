|
|
Mason Joshua Levy, 20, of Henrico, born August 11, 1999; loving son of Ty and Ruth Levy, proud brother of Hannah, passed away much too soon on March 17, 2020, at the age of 20. Mason was a 2017 graduate of Godwin High School. He was thriving as an associate at the UPS Store and loved sharing stories of seeing friends and neighbors. He had a love of music, his Air Force Ones (no creases!), good food (Thai, fried food, and burgers), and standup comedy. We all will miss how much Mason could make us laugh. He also loved driving his car, working out with friends at ACAC, and hanging with his friends on the James River. As we all know, Mason truly was a social guy. Mason had an amazing sense of direction, exploring many cities online, and definitely keeping Zillow busy; Mason will surely find his way to heaven, looking down on all of us here on Earth with love and laughter. He showed such courage and strength through his challenges and remained positive in living life to the fullest. It is hard to imagine a world without our Mason. He had such a love for his friends, a loyalty like no other. We all take comfort in knowing Mason loved his family and friends, never saying an empty "I love you."
He is survived by grandmothers, Phyllis Levy (Rochester, NY) and Evelyn Rice (Niles, OH); aunts, Donna, Holly (Jim), Diann; uncles, Bob, Lance (Maria), Dana (Nancy); cousins, Danielle, Jennifer, Rachel, Ashley, Tony, Saben, Gage, Atom, and Lenka. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Earl Levy and Donald Rice; and his aunt, Debbie Rice.
When the coronavirus restrictions are lifted, we will then all gather in celebrating Mason's 20 years with us. We know he will certainly enjoy the crowd. Until then, feel free to share thoughts and pictures on his Facebook memorial page. Donations in Mason's honor can be made to The McShin Foundation.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020