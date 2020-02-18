|
Mathew Lee Shultz, 56, of McKenney passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Opheim, Montana, he was the son of the late James Leroy Shultz and Eleanor "Heide" Frascht Shultz. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Connie Shultz. Matthew was a graduate of Dinwiddie County High School. He began his working career with Continental Cable which is known today as Comcast. He went on to work for AOC Metals VA (Formerly Stamp Tech Inc.) for 19 years. Matthew was a member of Sapony Creek Hunt Club and past member of McKenney Ruritan Club and the Falcon Club of America. He enjoyed hunting and car restoration. His kindness and compassion will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Betty W. Shultz; brother, James "Jaye" L. Shultz, Jr. (Peggy); step-children, Roger D. McLawhorn, Jr. (Dana), and Trish McLawhorn (Rick Vaughn); grandchildren, Madison L. McLawhorn, Faith E. McLawhorn, Daphne L. Clemons, and Roger "Trey" D. McLawhorn, III.; aunt, Betty Randals (Harvey); uncle, Bob Frascht (Linda); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and great friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 10590 Doyle Blvd. McKenney, VA 23872. Interment will follow at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the , 4240 Park Place Ct. Glen Allen, VA 23060 or to Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church. P.O. Box 351 McKenney, VA 23872. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020