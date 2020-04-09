Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
MATTHEW HOWELL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MATTHEW HOWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MATTHEW ALEXANDER HOWELL SR.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MATTHEW ALEXANDER HOWELL SR. Obituary
On Monday, March 30, 2020, our hearts were saddened by the passing of our loved one, Mr. Matthew Alexander Howell, Sr., 64, of 1947 S. Westchester Drive, Petersburg, VA. A lifelong resident of Petersburg, a city he loved, Matthew was the youngest of four born May 12, 1955, to Annie and James Howell. Matthew was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Petersburg, VA.

He graduated from Petersburg High School, Class of 1973 and attended Virginia State College (University) studying Special Education. Early on he worked for a number of years at Southside Training School and then at Philip Morris Tobacco Corporation, at both the Stockton Street and Park 500 facilities. After over 30 years at Philip Morris, he retired in 2007.

Matt, as he was affectionately called by his friends and family, absolutely loved cars and considered every one of them a 'classic.' He also loved to play tennis, go biking, fishing, and watch his beloved Celtics and Cowboys play: but his favorite pastime of all was enjoying Jazz music.

He is predeceased by his mother Annie "Love" Royall Howell and James Howell, Sr. Left to cherish his precious memory his only son, Matthew A. Howell, Jr.; two sisters, Annette Crews (John) of Chesterfield, VA, and Gloria Morman of Petersburg, VA; a brother, James A. "Snook" Howell, Jr. (Sandra) of Petersburg, VA; niece, Tiffany Lundy of Chesterfield, VA; nephews, Dr. John Crews III of Philadelphia, PA, Steve Morman, Jr. of New Kent, VA, and Jason Morman of Colonial Heights, VA; cousins, Gladys Hawkins and Steve Royall, both of Maryland; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, April 11, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Eastview Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MATTHEW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -