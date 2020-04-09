|
|
On Monday, March 30, 2020, our hearts were saddened by the passing of our loved one, Mr. Matthew Alexander Howell, Sr., 64, of 1947 S. Westchester Drive, Petersburg, VA. A lifelong resident of Petersburg, a city he loved, Matthew was the youngest of four born May 12, 1955, to Annie and James Howell. Matthew was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Petersburg, VA.
He graduated from Petersburg High School, Class of 1973 and attended Virginia State College (University) studying Special Education. Early on he worked for a number of years at Southside Training School and then at Philip Morris Tobacco Corporation, at both the Stockton Street and Park 500 facilities. After over 30 years at Philip Morris, he retired in 2007.
Matt, as he was affectionately called by his friends and family, absolutely loved cars and considered every one of them a 'classic.' He also loved to play tennis, go biking, fishing, and watch his beloved Celtics and Cowboys play: but his favorite pastime of all was enjoying Jazz music.
He is predeceased by his mother Annie "Love" Royall Howell and James Howell, Sr. Left to cherish his precious memory his only son, Matthew A. Howell, Jr.; two sisters, Annette Crews (John) of Chesterfield, VA, and Gloria Morman of Petersburg, VA; a brother, James A. "Snook" Howell, Jr. (Sandra) of Petersburg, VA; niece, Tiffany Lundy of Chesterfield, VA; nephews, Dr. John Crews III of Philadelphia, PA, Steve Morman, Jr. of New Kent, VA, and Jason Morman of Colonial Heights, VA; cousins, Gladys Hawkins and Steve Royall, both of Maryland; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, April 11, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Eastview Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020