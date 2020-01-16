|
Mrs. Mattie L. Gales of South Chesterfield, VA, passed away peacefully in the presence of her son on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born on December 8, 1922, to Holland and Mattie Latham.
She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church (Harrison Street), Petersburg, VA. Mrs. Gales retired from the Petersburg Public School System.
Mrs. Gales was preceded in death by her husband, Colbert B. Gales, Jr.; parents, Holland and Mattie Latham; son, Richard A. Gales; three sisters, Evelyn Nelson, India Brown and Corinthia Sutherland; two brothers, James D. Latham and Frank Latham.
Mattie Gales leaves to cherish her memories: son, Colbert B. Gales III; daughter, Toni P. Gales of Los Altos, CA; granddaughter, Terri M. Gales; two grandsons, Bryan A. Odom and Brian A. Gales; four great granddaughters, Darnika Gales, Tia Gales, Tori Gales and Janae Gales; one great-great grandson; Kaleem Kizzie; sister, Charlotte Baxter of Petersburg, VA; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A special thank you to Colbert B. Gales her son for being her primary caregiver and Mrs. Cynithia Jones who cared and assisted Mrs. Gales during her illness. A special thank you also to Dr. Kadarnath Boodram, Dr. Philip O'Donnell, and the staff of Encompass Health Hospice – Dr. Michele Irons, Ann Christian, Coral Krysztofik, Chaplain Rhonda Hickman and Chaplain Elizabeth Modeste. A very special heartfelt thank you to Gin-Nine Morrison, RN for her tireless and dedicated service.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Tillman, eulogist. The interment to follow at Blandford Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA
