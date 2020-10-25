1/1
MATTIE L. GHOLSON
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MATTIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Mattie L. Gholson was the first child of Willie & Cora Brown born February 24, 1945 in Edgecombe County, NC (near Tarbora, NC). She confessed her love for Christ at an early age. She moved to Petersburg, VA at the age of 18 and married Thomas L Gholson and to their union six children were born two of whom preceded her in death, Linwood L. Gholson and Lamona L. Gholson. Mattie joined Bethesda Bibleway Church.

Mattie leaves to cherish her memories: four sons, Leonard Gholson, Lonnie Gholson, Leon Gholson, and Leo Gholson all of Petersburg, VA;. one grandson, Leon Gholson, Jr. and one granddaughter, Sheira Karly Houp; adopted daughter, Crystal Taylor; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to each of you for the many expressions of kindness shown during the passing of our mother. Special thanks to Deacon James & Deaconess Bernice Wyche.

Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Service
02:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved