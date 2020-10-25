Mrs. Mattie L. Gholson was the first child of Willie & Cora Brown born February 24, 1945 in Edgecombe County, NC (near Tarbora, NC). She confessed her love for Christ at an early age. She moved to Petersburg, VA at the age of 18 and married Thomas L Gholson and to their union six children were born two of whom preceded her in death, Linwood L. Gholson and Lamona L. Gholson. Mattie joined Bethesda Bibleway Church.
Mattie leaves to cherish her memories: four sons, Leonard Gholson, Lonnie Gholson, Leon Gholson, and Leo Gholson all of Petersburg, VA;. one grandson, Leon Gholson, Jr. and one granddaughter, Sheira Karly Houp; adopted daughter, Crystal Taylor; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to each of you for the many expressions of kindness shown during the passing of our mother. Special thanks to Deacon James & Deaconess Bernice Wyche.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.