Ms. Mattie Mae Robertson was called home to be her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home in Petersburg, VA. She was born on March 5, 1947, in Marion County, SC, to the late Lane and Eva Backous.
She was an active member of Unity Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA. She graduated from Palmetto High School in Mullins, South Carolina. Mattie went on to further her education in Business Administration and Sociology at John Tyler Community College in Chester, VA.
She remained employed with the Foster Grandparents Program in Petersburg for over 30 years, retiring in September of 2012 as the Programs Director. She was an avid leader. She was a member of the National Foster Grandparents Program Directors Association, the State Director Association, The Advisory Council for the Alzheimer's Association. She also was a member of the Southside Area Democratic Women and Associates Club, and served as Chairperson of the Fundraising Committee.
Ms. Robertson leaves to cherish her memories: two devoted children, Veronica Robertson of Wakefield, VA, and Christopher Robertson (Star) of Richmond, VA; two siblings: brothers, Gene Backous (Barbara) of Englewood, NJ, and sister, Clara Geralds of Bergenfield, NJ. Mattie was also a loving and devoted grandmother to three granddaughters, Christiya, Ty'Ceonna, and Jordan and three grandsons, Jacquell, Taejon, and Christopher, Jr., all of Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and devoted friends all whom she loved dearly.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Eustice E. Mitchell, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 1, 2020