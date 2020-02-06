|
Mrs. Maude Marie King Johnson, 88, was born October 5, 1931, and on February 2, 2020, she peacefully departed this life to join her Heavenly Father. She resided in Waverly, VA, until November 2018 at which time she relocated to North Carolina to be close to her daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
Born in Waverly, VA, Maude was the daughter of the late Tommie E. King and Ethel Luster King. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hiawatha Johnson, Sr. and both her sons, Hiawatha Johnson Jr. and Reginald Wendell Johnson, along with a brother, Tommy L. King; and sister, Ethel Irene King Byrd.
Maude leaves to cherish her precious memories: two grandchildren, Dwayne W. Johnson (Erika) and Kevin T. Johnson; a great-grandson Erik Allen Johnson and a devoted daughter-in-law, Shirlrona Johnson; three brothers, Frank King (Lummie), James Leon King (Ruth), and Calvin King Sr. (Dorothy) and a host of nieces and nephews.
Maude was a caring and loving person. She was a dutiful and loving wife and mother, a proud grandmother, a devoted sister and a loving Aunt. When her mother passed away she stepped in and provided the continued love and support to her younger siblings. She loved her family and friends dearly and the sun rose and set on her grandchildren Dwayne and Kevin. She later added another bright star to her heart, her great grandson Erik. Her favorite hobbies were reading, shopping and gardening. Her favorite poet was Maya Angelou.
In 1949, Maude graduated from Sussex County Training High School. She played on the Women's Basketball Team where she was the co-captain and a top shooter. She also served as a Class Secretary and was a member of the Junior League. Maude was such a bright student that she earned a scholarship to attend Bennett College in Greensboro, NC. Although she was not able to attend, that did not stop her from pursuing other avenues of education. She enrolled in La Rose Beauty Institute in Petersburg, VA and graduated in 1963. After passing her state board, she received her Cosmetology License and proceeded to provide cosmetology services from her home for several years.
Once her youngest was ready to go to school, Maude began her career in education and served 25 years in education. She retired from the Sussex County Public School System where she was a highly respected and loved Teacher's Aide and Home School Coordinator for Annie B. Jackson Elementary School. She was also a member of the Sussex County Retired Teachers' Association. After retirement, Maude continued to serve her community by being on the Sussex County Board of Directors for Social Services. She was also a former member of the Order of Eastern Star, Naomi Chapter 123 Oespha.
Maude Johnson was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Waverly, VA. She loved her church where she served as a Deaconess, member of the Church Hospitality Committee, member of the Church Building Committee for the new sanctuary in 1979 and Financial Secretary for 30 years. Maude served her family and community well.
A Homegoing Service will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, 315 S. Church St., Waverly, VA., Rev. Dr. Bridget Wilson, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Waverly Cemetery, Waverly, VA. Public Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 732-7841.Please submit online condolences to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com. Rev. Robert L. Bullock, Sr., funeral director.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020