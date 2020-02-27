|
Mr. Maxamillian Evouyea Patterson, 26, affectionately known as "Max or Millz" of 3100 Pinetree Drive, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on February 19, 2020. He was born on September 12, 1993, in Hopewell, VA, to Bernadine N. Patterson and Mark E. Patterson.
Max graduated from Prince George High School, Class of 2011 in Prince George, VA. He was employed at Longstreet's Deli in Petersburg, VA. Max attended Family Praise and Worship Center, Hopewell. Max enjoyed music, writing, cooking and art.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bernice and Noel Nathanielsz and Mamie and John Clarke Patterson, Sr.; uncles, Richard Patterson and Donald Patterson; aunt, Dionne Wiggins Patterson; and cousins, John E. Patterson and David M. Patterson.
Maxamillian leaves to cherish his precious memories: his mother Bernadine N. Patterson; father, Mark Eric Patterson and wife, Vanessa Patterson; sisters, Genevieve Nelson (Curtis Clark) and Rochelle Nelson (Herbert Hodges); brothers, Jahmal Patterson (Lauren Ogunyemi) and Nogales Patterson; step-brothers, Brian Felix and Yassiel Felix; aunts, Geraldine Wilson, Janet Reed (Richard), Ella Johnson (Russell), Sandra Hall (Chris), Cathy Reid, Yvonne Woods (Robert), Ginger Beach (Keith), and Jacqui Carroll; uncles, John Clark Patterson, Jr., Otto Patterson (Patrice), Ronald Patterson, Fenton Patterson, Michael Patterson, William Patterson, Andrew Patterson, Michael Nathanielsz, Brian Nathanielsz and Andrew Nathanielsz (Rochelle); niece, Mya Clark; nephews, Dae'Shon, Jalen, and Jerrell Hodges, Elijah and Zander Clark; god-mother, Cheryl McZeal; god-son, Gavin Cook; cousins, Eunice Hamilton, Mimi, Melissa, Martin, Michael, and Marvin Hamilton, Chris Pillai, Sarah Cook and Tecona McZeal; devoted friends, Jamarye Winfield (Rae), Antoine (Chuck), Joe Smith, Dave Powers, Karl Burch, Milton Brown, Brandon Fair, Carlissa Smith Burgess, Donshée, Carey, Francis Ashford, the Longstreet's Deli family and co-workers, Jacquetta Cheatham, Genese Smith, Kacey Cruz, Wynton Carter and Philip Andrew.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA. the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Pastor. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
