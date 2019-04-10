|
Maxine Bishop Simmons, of Dinwiddie, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late William Edwin Bishop, Sr. and Ommie Oakley Bishop. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, David "Jimmy" Clary; five siblings, William E. Bishop, James D. Bishop, Clarence E. Bishop, Virginia R. Short, and Christine B. Edmonds. Mrs. Simmons was employed with Titmus Optical, retiring after more than 40 years of service. She was avid seamstress and was very skilled at her craft. Most of all, she loved her family with all of her heart.
She is survived by her husband, William "Butch" Simmons; two daughters, Cathy Jones (Lawrence), and Vanessa Scott (Mike); four grandchildren, Lawrence Jones, III., Chuck Jones, Jennifer West (Justin), and Jessica Scott (Mike); great-grandson, Gunnar Scott Charvat; sister, Lavenia B. Gibson; numerous nieces and nephews; and her little canine companion, Bruno. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sheri Fraser for her care and compassion and also to the staff of Crater Community Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the , 4240 Park Place Ct, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or to a . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
