MAXWELL W. "MAC" NEWTON


1928 - 2019
MAXWELL W. "MAC" NEWTON Obituary
Maxwell Watkins "Mac" Newton, 90, of North Dinwiddie, died on July 20, 2019.

He was born on September 14, 1928, to the late Ralph R. and Mary W. Newton in Boydton, VA. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Ralph Newton Jr. and Charles Newton; and sister, Gerry Stott.

Mac served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he worked for VEPCO, retiring after more than 37 years of employment. Mac was a faithful member of Smith's Grove United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Rebecca Barfield Newton; two children, Brenda N. Wingo and Gary W. Newton. He is also survived by brother-in-law, Horace Stott of Wilson, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

All funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 23 to July 24, 2019
