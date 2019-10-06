|
Melissa Jones, 39, of 8510 Coleman Lake Rd., Ford, VA entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Southside Regional Center, Petersburg, VA.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 7-8PM at the Celebration of Life Center 524 S. Sycamore St. Petersburg, VA 23803.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019