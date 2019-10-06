The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
For more information about
MELISSA JONES
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life Center
524 S. Sycamore
St. Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MELISSA JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELISSA JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MELISSA JONES Obituary
Melissa Jones, 39, of 8510 Coleman Lake Rd., Ford, VA entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Southside Regional Center, Petersburg, VA.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 7-8PM at the Celebration of Life Center 524 S. Sycamore St. Petersburg, VA 23803.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MELISSA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Download Now