1/1
MELISSA LYNN BEGA BARR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MELISSA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melissa Lynn Bega Barr, 39, of Prince George, went to be with the Lord after a long hard-fought battle with brain cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Bega; and grandmother, Betty Phillips. She is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Barr; son, Michael Pippin; mother, Mary Phillips Bega; sister, Rebecca Bega; nephews, Kyle Anderson and Tyler Bega; her family by choice, Desiree Briggs, Kacey Cruz, Brianna Briggs, Madison Briggs, and Joshua Briggs; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to 3 Little Birds 4 Life, 3littlebirds4life.org, or to Noelle C. Loving Foundation, 2260 Cardiff Way, N. Chesterfield, VA 23236, or to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Rd., Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
10:00 AM
the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved