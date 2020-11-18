Melissa Lynn Bega Barr, 39, of Prince George, went to be with the Lord after a long hard-fought battle with brain cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Bega; and grandmother, Betty Phillips. She is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Barr; son, Michael Pippin; mother, Mary Phillips Bega; sister, Rebecca Bega; nephews, Kyle Anderson and Tyler Bega; her family by choice, Desiree Briggs, Kacey Cruz, Brianna Briggs, Madison Briggs, and Joshua Briggs; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to 3 Little Birds 4 Life, 3littlebirds4life.org
, or to Noelle C. Loving Foundation, 2260 Cardiff Way, N. Chesterfield, VA 23236, or to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Rd., Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.