Our hearts were saddened at the sudden passing of our loved one, Melvin Eugene Drumgoole 71, at his residence on Tuesday, April 7. Known to many as Bro. Drum and Popp.
Preceded in death by his parents Milton and Theresa "Doll" Drumgoole, brothers Walter and William "Alex" Drumgoole and Thomas Ragsdale and granddaughter Makayla Drumgoole.
Born November 15, 1948 in McKenney, VA. He received his education in Dinwiddie County school system and graduated from Southside high school with the class of 1967. Joined the Big Bethel Baptist Church at an early age and in 2010 moved his membership to Bloomfield Baptist church with his wife and family. He was an all-star athlete, staring in baseball, football, and basketball, recognition for all-around athlete and MVP with Post 149, fulfilling a dream but drafted to armed services in 1967. After serving 3 years with the U.S. Air force. He worked several jobs prior to working with Fort Lee Commissary and retired from the Defense Commissary Agency after 36 years of civil service.
He was a husband, Dad, grandfather (Popp), brother, uncle, nephew, and friend to many. Left to cherish his memories. Are his wife of nearly 42 years Deacon Anita B. Drumgoole, his son Cedric (Malika) grandchildren Destiny & Desire Rodrigue, Cedric DeJohn, Christian Branch and Dallas Anita Drumgoole. One God Daughter Jeneane Tabon Holmes, and his brothers Milton Leon, Alvin (Wanda) & Kenneth Drumgoole, two sisters Vivian Drumgoole, and Margaret (James) Patterson, also left to cherish his memories are his mother-in-law Ms. Lula Branchand brother-in-law Robert Branch, one Aunt, Frances Hicks and one Uncle, Fred Ragsdale, his main man Jourdain Tabon, other nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends.
He acquired lasting friendships through his work relationships with Franklin Moore, Calvin Jones, and Maurice Bowles. Other good friends over the years were friends from the McKenney community, class of '67, and his hunting and fishing buddies.
He enjoyed time with family and friends, cooking his signature dishes, pigs' feet, and fried fish. Fishing and hunting were a few of his favorite hobbies. He continued his dream through his son and grandkids as he watched them excel in sports as all-stars continuing his legacy.
To love him was to know him and he will be dearly missed by ALL!
A private funeral will be held 12 noon Monday, April 13, 2020 at the McKenney Chapel- Joseph M Johnson & Son Funeral Home 11107 Doyle Blvd. McKenney, VA 23872. Mr. Drumgoole can be viewed on Sunday, April 12, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at the funeral home.
Please follow and adhere to the guidelines set for funeral services from the CDC and Commonwealth of Virginia.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020