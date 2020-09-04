1/1
MELVIN EDWARD ROBERTS
1941 - 2020
Mr. Melvin Edward Roberts entered into eternal rest at 10:55 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 in Petersburg, VA.

Melvin was born February 4, 1941 to William "Bill Red" Roberts (father) and Henrietta Fields Roberts Bland (mother) and Papa Bland (stepfather). He was born and raised in Dinwiddie County. Melvin started his career as a cook at Fort Lee Military Base and then later worked at the McKenney Button Factory. He later retired from Brenco-Armstead Rail having served diligently for 20 plus years.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He took us to every fishing hole known to man! Melvin loved being outdoors, embracing nature, all while whistling like a dream. With his late wife, Lady B. Collier-Roberts, he had seven children and seven grandchildren.

Melvin leaves to cherish his memory: his children and grandchildren, Edward and Yvonne Lee-Roberts, Angela Franklin-Stanfield and Timothy Stanfield, Matthew and Maxey Franklin, Vanessa Roberts, Ashleigh Roberts, Christie Roberts, Kelvin Morris, II, Deidra Roberts, Andrew Flowers III, Alexia Powers, Da'Mya Morgan, Steven Roberts (deceased), Justin Roberts; three older sisters, Thelma Roberts-King, Elma Roberts-Hardy and Mary Roberts; cousin, Lawyer "1st Cousin" Mallory, one of the last two; devoted brother-in-law, who was a true brother, Theodore "Teddy" Collier; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and associates.

A Graveside service will be held at 11am, Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Dinwiddie. Rev. Alexander Roberts, pastor of Big Bethel Church will officiate. Public visitation will be held from 10am-8pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of Bland Funeral Home, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg. Please follow CDC guidelines if planning to attend any of the remembrance services.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at blandfuneralhomes.com or call us at (804) 732-7841.

Published in The Progress-Index on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Bland Funeral Home
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bland Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Memories & Condolences
