Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Reposing
Saturday, May 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MELVIN MIXELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELVIN GEORGE MIXELL JR.


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MELVIN GEORGE MIXELL JR. Obituary
Melvin George "Butch" Mixell, Jr., 72, of Prince George, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born in Petersburg, Va. October 9, 1947, to the late Melvin George Mixell and Lois Lockett Layden. Butch is survived by wife, Jackie Bowers Mixell; three children, Christy Jones (Bradley), Ricky Mixell (Courtney), and Timmy Mixell (Jade); five grandchildren, Braelyn, Jayse, Hunter, Cayly, Skylar; sister, Debbie Mixell; niece, Jenna Brinkley; and great-nephew, Dakota Brinkley. Butch enjoyed NASCAR where he was a tire changer for Lennie Pond. He graduated from Matoaca High School in 1967 where he was a supporter for the alumni. His remains will rest at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020. A graveside service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MELVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -