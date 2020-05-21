|
|
Melvin George "Butch" Mixell, Jr., 72, of Prince George, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born in Petersburg, Va. October 9, 1947, to the late Melvin George Mixell and Lois Lockett Layden. Butch is survived by wife, Jackie Bowers Mixell; three children, Christy Jones (Bradley), Ricky Mixell (Courtney), and Timmy Mixell (Jade); five grandchildren, Braelyn, Jayse, Hunter, Cayly, Skylar; sister, Debbie Mixell; niece, Jenna Brinkley; and great-nephew, Dakota Brinkley. Butch enjoyed NASCAR where he was a tire changer for Lennie Pond. He graduated from Matoaca High School in 1967 where he was a supporter for the alumni. His remains will rest at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020. A graveside service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 21 to May 22, 2020