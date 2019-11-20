|
|
Col. Melvin Joseph Moore Sr. (ret.) USA, 86, of Colonial Heights went to be with the Lord, Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born November 23, 1932, to the late Alvin T. and MaryBell Moore.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Rose Royster Moore; two stepchildren, Alicia A. Dalton (Jamie) and William "Bucky" R. Avery (Melissa); three children, Sharon E. Karlin, Doris J. Seignuer and Melvin J. Moore Jr.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Leon. He retired from the United States Army in 1992.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, where a funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George, VA. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019