|
|
Mr. Melvin McDonald Washington received his wings on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, surrounded by family and love ones. Melvin was born to the late Charles Washington, Sr. and Lucille Washington on March 31, 1954, in Sussex County, VA.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Washington, Jr.; father and mother-in-law, James "Shorty" Parham, Sr. and Alice Parham; and brother-in-law, James Parham, Jr.
Melvin was baptized at an early age at First Baptist Church in Jarratt, VA. In later years he attended Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA. He received his education in the Prince George County Public School System.
Melvin was employed at Honeywell formerly Allied Chemical for 39 years where he retired. Melvin was an avid Dallas Cowboys and LA Lakers Fan. He also enjoyed playing sports, especially softball. Over the years he played with several teams and he could play! Melvin also enjoyed bowling and dancing. His personality and infectious smile will be sorely missed.
Melvin is survived by his devoted wife, Doris Janet Washington and devoted family; his children, Lavina Washington and Michelle Jones (Clarence); grandchildren, Matthew Crawford (Ebony), Alesya Jones, Mason Washington, Kiana and Tyrek Jones; great granddaughter, Madison Crawford; sister, Annie Hill; brothers, Hezekiah Washington (Michele) and Anthony Washington; devoted nephew, D'Angelo Washington, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Vanessa and Joyce Parham, Gale Uzzle (Ronnie) and Cynthia Montgomery; brother-in-law, Donald Parham (Sonja); one aunt, Olivia Wilkins of New Jersey; devoted cousin, Lorenzo Dennis; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends among them Woodrow Stith, Maurice Holland, Shirley Givens, Judy Williams, Michael Flowers and Herbert Wheat.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020