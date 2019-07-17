Mr. Melvin Pempleston, age 58, of Petersburg, Virginia, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, after battling complications from his stroke.



Melvin was born January 7, 1961, in Dinwiddie, Virginia, to the late Mary Madgeline Pempleston and the late Jessie Wilson Pempleston Jr. The third of five children, he was very independent and determined to make his own way. He was known to some as "Pimp" or "Lester" but to his family as Melvin. He loved music and dancing and would openly two-step at the sound of music, especially to Frankie Beverly and Maze. Melvin was a gentle, caring soul in which the elderly and children had a special place in his heart. His bark was more often worse than his bite.



He committed his life to Christ and was baptized at an early age at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Petersburg, Virginia. Through the various stages of his life, Melvin continued to express his love of God by worshiping with the neighborhood churches and often leaving his offering on the church steps.



Melvin received his formal education from Petersburg High School in Petersburg, Virginia. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. He soon returned to Petersburg, Virginia, after his brief stay in the Arm,y where he worked various jobs utilizing his masonry and construction skills.



Later, Melvin relocated to Huntsville, Alabama, where he was employed with Cinram Manufacturing as a warehouse worker. He subsequently moved back to Petersburg, where he lived his remaining years.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Vanessa Michelle Pempleston. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Dominique Perry and grandson Akeim Easter Jr., of Petersburg, Virginia; brothers, Leon Pempleston (Pearline) of Harker Heights, Texas, and Stanley "Hooks" Pempleston of Baltimore, Maryland; sister, Latana Pempleston Erves (Jimmy) of Huntsville, Alabama; nephews, Antoine Pempleston of Richmond, Virginia, McKinley Erves and Xavier Erves, both of Huntsville, Alabama; nieces, Dishika Pempleston of Atlanta, Georgia, and Angelique Tucker of Petersburg, Virginia; great-nephews, Mehki Pempleston of Richmond, Virginia, and Sur Tucker of Petersburg, Virginia; great-nieces, Makailah Pempleston of Atlanta, Georgia, and Journee Tucker of Petersburg, Virginia; seven aunts, Lady Roberts of McKenney, Virginia, Ruth Phidd of Brooklyn, New York, Mary Wilson, Martha Walker, Tara Graves, all of Petersburg, Virginia, Catherine Graves and Pearly Shell, both of Baltimore Maryland; and two uncles, William "Rouser" Messenburg of Richmond, Virginia, and Bobby Johnson of Petersburg, Virginia; his army of angels, his devoted cousins, Joan Smith (departed this life June 18, 2019), Chevy Stith and Rev. Alexander Williams and friends, among them devoted Julia Cole and Katonda Harrison.



A funeral will be held on Friday July 19, 2019, at 12 noon at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, Petersburg, Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs Sr., pastor. Rev. Alexander Williams will serve as the Eulogist. Burial will follow at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg. (804)-863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from July 17 to July 18, 2019