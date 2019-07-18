|
In the early evening of Friday, July 13, 2019, our Lord and Savior came and touched one of his sons, Deacon Melvin W. Johnson, 79, of 543 Briarwood Circle, North Prince George, VA. He was born September 24, 1939, to the late Spence Johnson and Adell Johnson.
He was educated in the Prince George School System. He graduated from J.E.J. Moore High School, Class of 1958. At an early age, he gave his life to the Lord and became a member of Providence Baptist Church, South Prince George, VA. He attended faithfully until his health declined. He served on the Senior Usher Board, Senior Choir and the Deacon Board.
Deacon Johnson received a Honorable Discharge from the United States Army. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Prince Hall Affiliation Inc., where he served as Past Worshipful Matron.
He was employed with 24 years at Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company and retired from Pinkerton Security Company. Deacon Johnson was a hard worker and would give a helping hand if he could.
He was predeaceased by his son, Edwin Kizzie; sisters, Lucille Carruth, Maggie, Shirley Johnson and Louis Chambliss; brothers, Louis, Thea, Charlie and Earnest Johnson.
Melvin is survived by his devoted and loving wife and caregiver of 55 years, Alfreda Johnson; one devoted daughter, Kimberly R. Craigen (Richard); two grandchildren; devoted brother, James Johnson (Jean); sisters-in-law, Frances Johnson of Prince George, VA, Elsie Johnson and Eva Graves (George), both of Dinwiddie, VA; devoted nieces, Virginia Grisham (Lawrence) and Laverne Ford; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gadan and Liberty Dialysis Staff, Dr. V.J. and many medical professionals for their assistance and care provided during Melvin's illness.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Willie Dickerson, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Johnson Family Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 18 to July 19, 2019