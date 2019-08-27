Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Surry, VA
MERLE FRANKLIN ADDISON JR.


1950 - 2019
MERLE FRANKLIN ADDISON JR. Obituary
Merle Franklin Addison, Jr, 69, died August 23, 2019, at home.

Mr. Addison was born January 21, 1950, in Petersburg, VA, to the late Merle Franklin Addison, Sr. and Opal Clinard Addison.

Frank was well known in the Prince George and Hopewell, VA, communities. He was dispatcher for the Prince George County Sheriff's Department and was a volunteer dispatcher for Ettrick-Matoaca Rescue Squad. He made many friends when he owned his In-Touch Communications and Pet Shop business.

In addition to his loving parents, Frank was predeceased by his sister, Betty Addison Cox and her husband, Roy Cox.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria Acord Addison; his sister, Rose Addison Humphries and her husband, J.W. He loved his nieces, Cynthia Cox, Penny Humphries, and Bobbi Jo Humphries, and nephews, Roy Cox, Randy Cox, and Wesley Humphries.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Surry, VA. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
