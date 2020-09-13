1/1
MERTIE B. GRIFFIN
Mrs. Mertie Bell Griffin departed this life surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

She was born on July 7, 1938 to the late Wilbur Parker Sr. and the late Iones Moore Jones in Jarratt, VA. As a young child she was reared by her maternal grandparents, the late Elijah Moore and Celand Myrick Moore.

At an early age she accepted Christ and joined the First Baptist Church, Jarratt, VA and served for many years as a devoted Usher and numerous years as a dedicated Missionary.

She worked for several years at Keller Aluminum Manufacturing Company and later at Sterile Concepts, from which she retired in 2002. Her true love and delights were spending time with her family, tending her flower gardens, and "cutting her grass."

She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Patrick Henry Griffin Sr.

She leaves to cherish five devoted children, Henry (Dora) of Stony Creek, Patrick, Jr. (Bonita) of Prince George, Cynthia Washington (Ernest) of Powhatan, Shurel, Sr. (Pamela) of Williamsburg, Kim (Yvette) of Chesterfield; four sisters, Shirley Meadows (Donald), Irean Jones, Joann Loughery, Sarah Parker, and Michelle Berry; five brothers, Melvin Jones, James Parker, Curtis Parker, Michael Parker (Margurette), and Nadia Ahmed (Hydia); one brother-in-law, William Massenburg, six sisters-in-law, Ruth Phidd, Pearly Graves, Catherine Graves, Martha Walker, Tara Graves, and Mary Wilson, twenty-seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five godchildren, James Bonner (Mildred), Eleanora Ampy, Patricia Williams (Thomas), Gloria Lewis, Joseph Bailem (Cyndi), Rev. Antonel Myler (Carolyn); devoted cousins Noreen Harper, Sandra Reed Parham, Denise Freeman; and several devoted friends, Mae Hill, Joann Roane, Tanja Cleaton, Mary Louise Coleman, Geneva Ottman, and Edmund Curley.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Southlawn Memorial Park, Petersburg, with Rev. Antonel Myler, Sr., officiating . Entombment will immediately follow the service.

Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10-8 pm at the Petersburg Chapel.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M.Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
