Mr. Mervin Leroy Washington of Petersburg, VA, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, March 22, 2019, at his residence.
He was born July 13, 1954, to the late James A. Washington, Sr. and Berthel Maddox Washington. Mervin was employed with Parks & Recreation for the City of Petersburg for a number of years. He was baptized at Zion Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA. His laughter and contagious smile will forever be cherished in our hearts.
Mervin leaves to cherish his memory: a son, Michael L. McCray and his mother Barbara; two loving daughters, Christine W. Washington of South Chesterfield, VA, and Latisha M. Washington of Petersburg, VA; his wife and mother of his daughters, Michelle G. Washington of Petersburg, VA; three beautiful grandchildren, Mykole McCray, Shermanjai Mason and Miyel McCray; two very devoted brothers that loved him unconditionally, James A. Washington, Jr. (Denise) of Petersburg, VA, and Kevin A. Washington, Sr. (Felice) of Chesterfield, VA; two aunts, Vivian Martin of Petersburg, VA, and Mary Bates of Maplewood, NJ; one uncle, Robert Maddox (Vernon) of Birmingham, AL; one great uncle, Walter White and one great aunt, Ruth Kincaid, both of Texas; nieces and nephews, Tia W. Bennett (Albert) of Virginia Beach, VA, Kysha W. Banks (Felix) of Henrico County, VA, Carrie Penn of Staunton, VA, Kevin A. Washington, Jr. (Saleena) of Richmond, VA, Jamii J. Washington of Virginia Beach, VA, Kaden A. Washington of Dallas, TX, Kaya L. Washington of Richmond, VA, Kareem A. Washington, Kwame A. Washington, Kanika L. Washington, and Kehinde L. Washington, all of Chesterfield, VA; a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. June Tyman, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 12:30 P.M. the day of the service at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019