Michael Alan Frazier, 65, passed away on June 15, 2020. Born on December 25, 1954 in Prince George, VA he was son of the late Claude Arnold & Mildred Lorraine Frazier. Michael is proceeded in death by his wife of 27 years, Cindy Ann Wolfrey Frazier; and his grandson, Hunter Alan Van Epps. Michael spent 30 years of his career in the HVAC field, retiring as a superintendent. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting coins, knives, and guns, and adoring his beloved hunting dogs. In addition, he was a coach at the Prince George Recreation Department Softball League for almost 20 years. Michael is survived by his two daughters; Jamie Van Epps and her husband, Todd Van Epps of Prince George; and Samantha Moyer and her husband, Matthew Moyer of Fredericksburg; his grandchildren; Chase and Berkleigh Van Epps, and Paisley Moyer. He will be remembered as a devoted father and grandfather who loved to teach his children and grandchildren how to hunt, fish, and play ball. A private visitation will be held at the J.T. Morriss & Son Hopewell location; please contact the family for information. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.