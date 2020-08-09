1/1
MICHAEL A. SCOTT
Early Tuesday morning, August 4, 2020, our hearts were saddened by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and friend, Mr. Michael Anthony Scott, affectionately known as "Hawk" or "Hawkeye".
Michael was born on February 14, 1959 to Alfred Robert Scott, Jr. and the late Anne Mae W. Scott in Newport News, Virginia. He attended Bethel High School in Hampton, VA, and further completed additional training in the U.S. Army which provided him with a career as a professional truck driver for over 30 years at Smithfield Packaging and then the Food Lion Distribution Center, where he worked at the time of his death.
Michael is survived by his loving spouse, Angela D. Sampson-Scott; father, Alfred R. Scott, Jr. (Claire); children, Seamone Jones, Selina Scott (Brittni), SaJayh Jones (BaTiya), Kevin Jones, Katrina Jones (James) and Michael Scott II (Octavia); brother, A. Randy Scott; sisters, Jeanell Hernandez (Jose), and Cynthia T. Beckett; nephew, LaMont Mitchell; nieces, Leticia and Ieshea; devoted friends, Sam Williams, Franklin Brown, Terry Webster, Sam Mason, Leroy Stevenson, Shawul Moor, Rodney Tucker, Gregory Yates, Olin Rollins, Dwanie Lawrence; and a host of cousins, Masonic Brothers, co-workers, fellow truckers and friends.
Drive-In funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA, Rev. Dr. Kevin Northam, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
