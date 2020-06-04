On Thursday, May 21, 2020, the Graves and Stiles family gathered at the Pearly Gates in Heaven to welcome their loved one, Mr. Michael A. Stiles, Sr. Awaiting his arrival were his mother, Maggie Corrine Stiles, his father, Nathan J. Rogers, grandparents William C. and Harriet A. Graves, his brother, Jeffery A. Stiles, his "sister", Lisa A. Jackson (Russell-deceased), his Aunt who raised him, Virginia L. Peebles (James-deceased), his grandson Michael A."Trey" Stiles III and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
As with his birth on December 13, 1966 in Brooklyn, NY it was a joyous occasion. This time they were celebrating their devoted son, grandson, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend receiving his Angel Wings.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Michael moved to Petersburg, VA in 1975 and was raised under the loving care of his grandmother and the tough love and guidance of his aunt, Virginia L. Peebles. Church, school and hard work were the standard and Mike eased into a healthy balance of all three. Michael was initially raised in the Catholic Faith but was baptized at New First Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA in 1976. He also attended Zion Baptist Church where he was a Boy Scout for several years. He was also a member of the Petersburg 4-H. Michael attended schools in Petersburg and was a proud 1984 graduate of Petersburg High School, where he was a band member.
After high school, Michael briefly returned to Brooklyn, but soon after enlisted in the U. S. Navy. His Navy career was very brief as he was injured in boot camp and he received a medical discharge. Michael worked in and around Petersburg, Richmond and Memphis, TN before settling in Owings Mill, MD where he was a manager at Hechinger Home Improvement until their closure. Michael then started at S.I. Restorations where through hard work, and determination he worked his way up to Part Owner and Chief Operating Officer. While in Maryland, Mike cultivated his love of football and became an absolute, die-hard Baltimore Ravens Fanatic. #RAVENSNATION, ALL DAY EVERY DAY! When not cheering for his beloved Ravens, he was cheering on his son, Devin or coaching the Championship winning Randallstown Panthers. After many years in Maryland, Michael made the decision to slow down and move back to Virginia, where he became a Project Manager for Serve Pro. A position he held until his death.
Michael was a very loving, caring, charming, intelligent, kind hearted and giving person. He was a straight-shooter, who strived to be the change that was needed in today's world. He went about life as a true Good Samaritan often donating to people and causes without any recognition. His life can be summed up by this quote by Kalu N. Kalu – "The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy."
To cherish his legacy are his loving and devoted wife, Natalie Dean Stiles; children, Pecola H. Jackson and Michael A. Stiles, Jr. of Petersburg, Devin and Victoria Stiles of Owings Mill, MD; bonus children, Ciera, Shanee, Tiera and Autral Wynn; grandchildren, Camron Allen, DeZiah, De'Corion,, Zaymari, and Zaevon Jackson, Amari, Amariyana, Messiah, Tahmari, Zhamari, and Journee Stiles; bonus granddaughter, Z'morae Wynn; niece, Tiffany Stiles; several sisters and brothers, devoted Gina Salmon, Kim Jones, Pamela Ramos, Chanel Armstrong (Johnathan) and Juanita Jennings; mother and father-in-law, Robert and Bernice Dean; brother- in-law, Maurice Dean; sisters-in-law, Tracey Clarke (James), Lisa Spence, and Nannette Lewis; devoted cousins, Kevin Andrews (Shalita), Asim Robinson (Patrice), Tasheka "Tiki" Hollis (Ayuba Mohammed), and Charisse McInnis (Wayne); the mothers of his children who were truly friends, Mozelle Harris (Calvin) and Antoinea Stiles; devoted friends who were brothers of the heart, Joel Houston, Kyle Johnson, Dennis Clowser Don Lee, Brian Ford, Timothy West, Bryan "Big Bryan" Monroe, The 40 Kingz Crew, Danny Clavo, Tony Miller, Aaron "Dap" Graves and 1984 graduating class of Petersburg High School. Also cherishing his memories are a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, co-workers, colleagues and friends.
A couple of days after Michael reached Heaven he was walking around getting used to his new home and he happened to look down to Earth. He noticed in certain areas especially where his loved ones lived, there were sometimes downpours of rain. So, he rang up St. Peter and asked why it was raining so hard near the people he loved. St. Peters replied, up here we look at those downpours as the tears of those who are missing and mourning their loved ones, but don't worry Mike between you and George Floyd, we already asked Noah to prepare the Ark.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be private.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.