1/1
MICHAEL BAILEY
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A public viewing for Rev. Michael Bailey will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the McKenney Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 2 pm at the Keys Family Cemetery on Route 40 Highway, Stony Creek, VA. The family will assemble at the McKenney Chapel at 1 p.m. for the procession.

In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, Virginia. (804)-478-4411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - McKenney

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 14, 2020
I will miss you Mike, God makes no mistakes and you served him while you were here. So I'm glad to know that we needed you here but God needed u more. Rest easy and I hope to see you on the other side. Love Donny
Donny Daniels
Friend
November 13, 2020
You raise me to be strong and independent and lover of Jesus Christ. You gave of your self to ensure I had the best quality life. Many had no fathers around but I was lucky to call you my father. I will miss you. I will miss your wisdom, I will miss your rebukes most of all I will miss your unconditional love.
Donnell Charlton
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved