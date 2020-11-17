A public viewing for Rev. Michael Bailey will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the McKenney Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson Funeral Home.



A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 2 pm at the Keys Family Cemetery on Route 40 Highway, Stony Creek, VA. The family will assemble at the McKenney Chapel at 1 p.m. for the procession.



In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, Virginia. (804)-478-4411.

