MICHAEL BOYD
MICHAEL BOYD
Service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
1:00 PM
MICHAEL E. BOYD Obituary
Mr. Michael Edgar Boyd, 67, of 1840 Walton Street, Petersburg, VA, entered eternal rest on Monday May 11, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center.
Born on December 15, 1952 in New Haven, CT, to Jeaneatte Ledbetter and Edgar Boyd. He was an avid athlete and excelled in basketball and golf. He attended the University of Vermont for several years before enlisting in the United States Air Force. There he served faithfully as a Substance Abuse Counselor before retiring in 1995.
Once retired, Michael decided to move to Petersburg, VA, hometown of his mother, to be closer to his parents and family. Following his move, Michael became employed at Central State Hospital as a Forensic Mental Health Technician, until his health forced him to retire.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeanette and Edgar Boyd.
Michael's memory lives on through his wife, Elizabeth Price-Boyd, and his children, Mychal S. Boyd-Wilson (Peter), Sydnei Boyd, Trinity Price, and Matthew Price; one granddaughter whom he treasured, Zoe Wilson; a brother, James Mitchell Templeton (Rosalie) of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Edwyna Jeanette Bowie (Donnell) of Bethlehem, PA; a host of loving family members, among them cousins Carolyn Thomas, and Ethel "Boo" Edmonds; and a devoted friend, Linda Jefferson Walker.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., eulogist. The interment will be private
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 17 to May 18, 2020
