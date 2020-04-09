|
|
Michael Gregory Barricks, age 28, of Matoaca, VA, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 6th, 2020. Born in Petersburg, VA, he was the son of Stanley M. Barricks and Charlene D. Barricks.
He is survived by his parents; his sister, V. Madison Estes (Brandon); his brother, Cody W. Barricks (Meghan); nephews, Braxton and Carter; and niece, Elizabeth; grandparents, Buddy Barricks, Faye Barricks, Benny Cockerham, and Pat Cockerham; uncles, Todd and Clay; aunts, Lori, Georgia Anna, Bridget; cousins, Dani, John, David, Kayla, Justin, Keith, Nathan, Jacob, and Beau.
Michael was born on July 25th, 1991. He graduated high school as most flirtatious in 2009, he then enlisted in the United States Army in 2010 as a Geospatial Analyst finishing his enlistment in 2014 then working in the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2016 as an investigator. He had many other accomplishments and awards.
He was devoted to his family, was a loving son/grandson, big brother, and uncle. He loved spending his free time in the outdoors enjoying nature. He loved traveling; upon his many travels few of his favorites included Hawaii and Thailand. He always strived for excellence, was a good listener, loved to debate, smart, funny, excellent problem solver, and did not mind helping anyone in need. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Gone but never forgotten.
Funeral Services will be held but not disclosed due to the restrictions taking place at this time only limited amount of people are allowed. Anyone who knew and loved Michael is welcome to come show their respects anytime after the service please contact family for burial site location. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to your choice drug recovery program. Services by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020