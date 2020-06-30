Deacon Michael James Smith, known to many as "Mike", received his heavenly wings to live eternally with the Lord at his home on the morning of June 21, 2020 which was also "Father's Day." He was born February 21, 1967 to Mr. James Snider and Mrs. Lorene Smith Snider of Queens, NY.
He attended Vineland High School of Vineland, New Jersey. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age. Later in life, Deacon Smith relocated to Richmond, VA and met the love of his life Crissy Flowers. Through the years their love relationship became inseparable and they were married on May 30, 2015 at Unity Baptist Church and was officiated by Pastor E. E. Mitchell, Jr. On May 30, 2020, he became an ordained Deacon and his wife became a Deaconess whereby on this same day they also celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary. Altogether, they were together for 16 wonderful years. Deacon Smith made history by becoming the youngest Deacon of the Unity Baptist Church.
Deacon and Deaconess Smith loved and highly supported the Unity Baptist Church and their Pastor and First Lady. They called the Pastor, "Dad" and the First Lady, "Mom."
Deacon Smith was a person who never met a stranger. He let his light so shine that men may see his good works and glory His Father which is in heaven. He was Committed, Accountable and Responsible (CAR) in that he always went above and beyond whatever he was assigned to do in the service of the Lord. Deacon Smith was not afraid or ashamed to praise the Lord and he was truly a prayer warrior. He loved to cook and he was considered as the chef with his wife at Unity.
His work experience includes being a Chef at several restaurants to include the Queens Jamaica Restaurant of Richmond, VA. In addition to being an experienced Chef, Deacon Smith established a janitorial business in 2014 with his wife and the name of business is "In Our Hands Cleaning." He has left behind a great legacy for all who knew him to embrace. He genuinely loved everybody with an unforgettable smile.
Deacon Smith was preceded in death by his loving mother, Mrs. Lorene Snider; two grandmothers, Mrs. Martha Snider and Mrs. Rosa Prince; sister, Lisa Hinton and a niece, Lanisa Hinton.
He leaves to cherish, his loving wife, Deaconess Crissy Smith; four children, Keona Smith, Miqual Battle, Kiara Flowers, and Kevin Brockenbrough; Papa Baby, Ja'Niya Flowers; three brothers, Cedric Smith (Dionne), John Smith and Jermont Snider (Tiffiny); sister, Vicky Smith; and a host of in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. E. E. Mitchell, Jr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.