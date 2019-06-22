Home

Mr. Michael Massengale, of Chester, VA, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Chippenham Miedical Center, Richmond, VA. Professional services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburgh, VA (North Dinwiddie County). Rev. Jeffery L. Dodson Sr., funeral director, 804-732-5959 and 804-834-3330. Online condolences may be submitted at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on June 22, 2019
