Mr. Michael W. Morgan, (60), received his wings on September 3, 2020. He was blessed to be born on February 19, 1960 in Petersburg, VA, to his wonderful caring parents, William and Sallie Morgan.
Michael was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, VA. He attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools graduating from Dinwiddie High School in 1978. He continued his education at Virginia State College (University), with a BS in Industrial Technology.
Michael was employed at Waverly Textiles Processing Plant, Virginia Department of Transportation and Brenco Bearings. He was an awesome electrician, certified electronic technician and a certified journeyman.
Michael had a passion for children and spent most of his free time mentoring and exposing them to adventurous activities.
He was preceded in death by his father, Deacon William H. Morgan.
Mr. Morgan leaves to cherish his memories: a loving mother, Deaconess Sallie A. Morgan; supportive siblings, William "Bill" Morgan (Barbara), Sallie Morgan Jones (John), and Colonel (US Army Retired) Terry V. Morgan (Deidre); devoted friends, James Townes, Olivia Alston, McKenzie Alston, Madison Alston and Lay-Lay Williams; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Services will be private.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.