MICHAEL MORGAN
1960 - 2020
Mr. Michael W. Morgan, (60), received his wings on September 3, 2020. He was blessed to be born on February 19, 1960 in Petersburg, VA, to his wonderful caring parents, William and Sallie Morgan.
Michael was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, VA. He attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools graduating from Dinwiddie High School in 1978. He continued his education at Virginia State College (University), with a BS in Industrial Technology.
Michael was employed at Waverly Textiles Processing Plant, Virginia Department of Transportation and Brenco Bearings. He was an awesome electrician, certified electronic technician and a certified journeyman.
Michael had a passion for children and spent most of his free time mentoring and exposing them to adventurous activities.
He was preceded in death by his father, Deacon William H. Morgan.
Mr. Morgan leaves to cherish his memories: a loving mother, Deaconess Sallie A. Morgan; supportive siblings, William "Bill" Morgan (Barbara), Sallie Morgan Jones (John), and Colonel (US Army Retired) Terry V. Morgan (Deidre); devoted friends, James Townes, Olivia Alston, McKenzie Alston, Madison Alston and Lay-Lay Williams; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Services will be private.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort.
Hattie Bonner
Classmate
September 5, 2020
I am sorry too hear of Michael's transition.I am praying for his dear mother,siblings,family & friends.Praying God would give comfort,strength, wisdom in decisions to be made & perfect peace in the midst of the storm.God rest his soul & bless all those affected by this loss of a precious love one♀❤ ❤
Sincerely, Angelique R.Walton
Angelique R.Walton
Acquaintance
September 5, 2020
Michael will surely be missed. He always had a certain smile that was memorable.
FOSTER ANTHONY
Family
September 3, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. My deepest sympathy for the Morgan family, Always here for you Terry, your friend forever!
- Mr. & Mrs. Shirley Turner III
Shirley Turner
Friend
