Rev. Michael Pernell Bailey, 50, of 444 Washington Street , Portsmouth, Virginia , passed away suddenly Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home , Petersburg . (804)-863-4411.

