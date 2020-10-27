1/1
MICHAEL RAY WALKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Michael Ray Walker, affectionately known as "Dock" was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 10, 1961 to the late Lankey and Vernice Walker. He was anchored in the Lord and was loved by family and friends.

Michael accepted Christ at a very early age and became a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church. Michael received his education in the Dinwiddie County Public School System. Later he relocated to Pell City, Alabama where he resided until his death. He was a faithful employee at Benjamin Moore Paint Company for 34 years.

Michael was a loving, warm, and kind person who loved and enjoyed his family He believed in helping anyone that he came in contact with. His beautiful smile warmed the hearts of many and his home was your home! He enjoyed talking to everyone and was a devoted fan of the University of Alabama Football Team. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends. "Rest in His Loving Arms until we see you again"!

He was preceded in death by his sister Jeanette Walker Hall, niece, Angela Marie Walker and nephew, Lateef Walker.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted seven siblings: Lankey Walker, Jr. (Dorothy), Roland Walker (Phyllis), Wayne Walker, (Patty), Dennis Walker, (Shasta), Anthony Walker, Wendell Walker, Maurice Walker, and Valerie Johnson (Vincent). He is also survived by his aunts and uncles; Annie M. Williams, Gladys Jordan, Bessie Pegram, Meredith Jiggetts, William Walker (Ann), Virgie Bonner (Harrison Jr.), Booker T. Edwards (Ida) Mary White, Elsie Johnson, Richard Edwards; 21 nieces and nephews; Natasha Parker, (Chase), Lankey Walker III, Roland Walker, Jr., Wendell Walker, Jr., Courtney Walker, Jasmine Tyler, Brittany Jones, Travis Walker, Denzel Walker, Kirk Walker, Angienette Walker, Mya Walker, Iyana Walker, Paula Walker, Tony Garris, and Devonna Walker; four devoted nieces and nephews: Belinda Dunston (Paul), Brandon Hall (Ebony), Trevor Walker and Barry Jordan, Jr., and a host of loving cousins.

Michael had numerous friends and five devoted friends: Valerie Twyman, Steve Rogers, Roy Jordan, and Jabo Jordan.

A Graveside Celebration of Life for "Dock" will be held at the Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 12 p.m. with Pastor Dr. Kevin M. Northam, Officiating.

Funeral services are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved