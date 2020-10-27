Mr. Michael Ray Walker, affectionately known as "Dock" was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 10, 1961 to the late Lankey and Vernice Walker. He was anchored in the Lord and was loved by family and friends.
Michael accepted Christ at a very early age and became a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church. Michael received his education in the Dinwiddie County Public School System. Later he relocated to Pell City, Alabama where he resided until his death. He was a faithful employee at Benjamin Moore Paint Company for 34 years.
Michael was a loving, warm, and kind person who loved and enjoyed his family He believed in helping anyone that he came in contact with. His beautiful smile warmed the hearts of many and his home was your home! He enjoyed talking to everyone and was a devoted fan of the University of Alabama Football Team. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends. "Rest in His Loving Arms until we see you again"!
He was preceded in death by his sister Jeanette Walker Hall, niece, Angela Marie Walker and nephew, Lateef Walker.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted seven siblings: Lankey Walker, Jr. (Dorothy), Roland Walker (Phyllis), Wayne Walker, (Patty), Dennis Walker, (Shasta), Anthony Walker, Wendell Walker, Maurice Walker, and Valerie Johnson (Vincent). He is also survived by his aunts and uncles; Annie M. Williams, Gladys Jordan, Bessie Pegram, Meredith Jiggetts, William Walker (Ann), Virgie Bonner (Harrison Jr.), Booker T. Edwards (Ida) Mary White, Elsie Johnson, Richard Edwards; 21 nieces and nephews; Natasha Parker, (Chase), Lankey Walker III, Roland Walker, Jr., Wendell Walker, Jr., Courtney Walker, Jasmine Tyler, Brittany Jones, Travis Walker, Denzel Walker, Kirk Walker, Angienette Walker, Mya Walker, Iyana Walker, Paula Walker, Tony Garris, and Devonna Walker; four devoted nieces and nephews: Belinda Dunston (Paul), Brandon Hall (Ebony), Trevor Walker and Barry Jordan, Jr., and a host of loving cousins.
Michael had numerous friends and five devoted friends: Valerie Twyman, Steve Rogers, Roy Jordan, and Jabo Jordan.
A Graveside Celebration of Life for "Dock" will be held at the Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 12 p.m. with Pastor Dr. Kevin M. Northam, Officiating.
Funeral services are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us