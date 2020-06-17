MICHAEL S. POWER
Mr. Michael S. Power departed this life on Monday, June 15, 2020, at VCU/MCV Medical Center Richmond, VA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Fisher Hayes Funeral Home, Rev. Dr. Antonio Tucker, Funeral Director, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA. 804-324-5529.

Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 17, 2020.
