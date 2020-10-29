Mr. Michael W. Davis, 58, of Petersburg, affectionately known as "Crusher" and "Spike" departed this life peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born April 7, 1962 in Petersburg, VA., to the late Deacon Fred Davis, Sr., and Deaconess Daisy Davis.
He was a 1981 graduate of Petersburg High School.
Michael was a former musician who loved playing the piano and organ for several churches, groups and choirs in the tri-city area. He especially loved The Annie Davis Memorial Choir and often spoke of reuniting one day. He loved watching his television with westerns being his favorite. He was a Oakland Raiders football fan, and spending time with family made us laugh with his famous quote "I'm fine with myself" you have to be family to get the joke. Also, enjoyed time chilling with his niece, sitting on the porch until his health declined. He was a soft spoken person who was loved by his family, friends, and many others. He loved a pork chop sandwich.
He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, William and Rosa Mccoy; paternal grandparents, William and Annie Davis; sister, Annie Davis; brother, Alfred Smith, Jr; uncle, Clarence Davis, Sr; aunt, Dorothy Davis; nephews, Keith Davis and Anthony Tucker; sister-in-law, Michelle Davis; cousin, Bobbie Hill; best friends, Mr. George "Dumane" Myrick and Mr. Larry Battle.
He's survived by: three sisters, Diane Smith, Ann Lewis (Bruce) and Debra Butler; three brothers, Anthony Davis, Maurice Davis (Karen) and Fred Davis, Jr; and a host of nieces among the devoted, Cheryl Davis, nephews, cousins, and friends among the devoted, Rev. Joseph Ford, Laura Ann Wilkins and Rev. Peter Jeffries.
Celebration of Life service will be held 12 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of Bland Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803, Rev. Jeffrey Ford, eulogist. Interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family would like to give Special Thanks to Battlefield Park Healthcare Center, Bland Funeral Homes, Rev. Joseph Ford and Rev. Peter Jeffries.
Public visitation will be held 10-9 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the chapel. The family may contact Diane Smith, (804) 733-5314. The family has respectfully requested there will not be a repast following services.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., 804.732.7841. Rev. Robert L. Bullock, Jr., Funeral Director. www.blandfuneralhomes.com