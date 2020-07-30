Mr. Michael W. Pitts was the fifth oldest of eleven siblings. He was born July 3, 1957 in Monroe, LA, to Margurette Pitts and Emmett Ray Pitts. On July 19 2020, Michael or "Ducke" as some called him back in the day departed this life only to await a new and better life. He was preceded in death by his father, Emmett Pitts, Sr.; brother, Emmett Pitts, Jr.; sister, Robbie Lynn Pitts; and mother-in-law, Joyce Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving wife, Danielle Harris Pitts; mother, Margurette Pitts; four children, Chasity Bradshaw, Michael Smith, Reginald Smith (Boon) and Carlos Smith; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren; five sisters, Joyce M. Pitts, Dian Pitts Payne, Yvonne Sarah A. Pitts and Deidra I. Pitts; three brothers, Ray Pitts, Charles Pitts, and Martin Pitts; one sister-in-law Joyce Jones; brothers-in-law, Eric Jones, Sellis "Big Man" Robertson and Rah Rick Tyler; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.