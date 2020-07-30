1/1
MICHAEL W. PITTS
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Michael W. Pitts was the fifth oldest of eleven siblings. He was born July 3, 1957 in Monroe, LA, to Margurette Pitts and Emmett Ray Pitts. On July 19 2020, Michael or "Ducke" as some called him back in the day departed this life only to await a new and better life. He was preceded in death by his father, Emmett Pitts, Sr.; brother, Emmett Pitts, Jr.; sister, Robbie Lynn Pitts; and mother-in-law, Joyce Williams.

He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving wife, Danielle Harris Pitts; mother, Margurette Pitts; four children, Chasity Bradshaw, Michael Smith, Reginald Smith (Boon) and Carlos Smith; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren; five sisters, Joyce M. Pitts, Dian Pitts Payne, Yvonne Sarah A. Pitts and Deidra I. Pitts; three brothers, Ray Pitts, Charles Pitts, and Martin Pitts; one sister-in-law Joyce Jones; brothers-in-law, Eric Jones, Sellis "Big Man" Robertson and Rah Rick Tyler; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
25 entries
July 28, 2020
Pitts gang
Dian Pitts Payne
Family
July 28, 2020
Sarah Ann AKA Miss Ann
Dian Pitts Payne
Family
July 28, 2020
Charles and Derrick
Dian Pitts Payne
Family
July 28, 2020
Deidra AKA Candy
Dian Pitts Payne
Family
July 28, 2020
Michael AKA Duke
Dian Pitts Payne
Family
July 28, 2020
Dian Payne
Sister
July 28, 2020
Dian Payne
Sister
July 28, 2020
Dian Payne
Sister
July 28, 2020
Dian Payne
Sister
July 28, 2020
Dian Payne
Sister
July 28, 2020
Dian Payne
Sister
July 28, 2020
Dian Payne
Sister
July 28, 2020
Dian Payne
Sister
July 28, 2020
Dian Payne
Sister
July 28, 2020
Dian Payne
Sister
July 28, 2020
Dian Payne
Sister
July 28, 2020
Dian Payne
Sister
July 28, 2020
Dian Payne
Sister
July 28, 2020
Mr. and Mrs Ivory Payne
Sister
July 28, 2020
Martin Pitts
July 28, 2020
Martin Pitts
Family
July 28, 2020
Martin Pitts
Family
July 28, 2020
I saw my brother last a few years ago we met up in Louisiana. He surprised our mom she was so glad to see him. He CLOWNED the entire time he was there lol. Great memories.
Martin Pitts
Brother
July 24, 2020
Mike was a true friend , I will miss his warm and humorous spirit. Everyday will be a little less full for me and I’m sure for everyone else that knew him. God speed Mike.
Jeff Watkins
Friend
July 21, 2020
To the family and dear friend of Michael, my heart goes out to you. I ve known him every since he stepped foot in VA. When he cut that ponytail I almost didn't know who he was. He will be missed.
T Pollard Brown
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved