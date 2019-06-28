|
Little Miss Michelah Renee DeBose departed this life on June 25, 2019, at VCU/MCV Medical Center, Richmond, VA.
She will be forever loved by her mother, Porchelle Williams and father, Michael Debose, Jr. She will also be loved by her brother, Michael Debose III (Terrice Travers); grandparents, Sonja Brennan, Alvin Williams, Jr., Cheryl Lunsford, and Michael Debose, Sr. (Brenda); great-grandmothers, Jennie Debose, Celestine Jackson-Taylor, Nancy Brennan and Mildred Robertson. Forever in the hearts of her great grandfather, Charles Brennan; three great aunts, Angela Ward (Christopher), Mozelle Harris (Calvin), and Bridgette Parham (Derek); three great uncles, Charles Williams (Kenya), James Fowlkes and Lawrence Taylor Jr. (Blanche); five aunts, Tiffany Williams, Letitia Carter, April Perry (Brandon), Shawn Debose, and Shannon Debose; three uncles, Michael Brennan, Christopher Williams and Travis Williams; as well as a host of cousins, other relatives friends.
Michelah "Kelly" Debose will forever be magic.
A celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Poplar Lawn Park (formally known as Central Park), 351 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA.
All floral arrangements my be sent to the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 28 to June 29, 2019