Ms. Michelle R. Dillard, 59, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hospice of Virginia, Inpatient Unit at Retreat Hospital Richmond. Michelle was surrounded by her family during her Heavenly transition.
Michelle was born on February 22, 1960, in Petersburg, VA to the late Mr. George David Branch, Sr. and Mrs. Myrna Annette Branch. Michelle graduated from Petersburg High School Class of 1978. Ms. Dillard had a passion for music. She was a member of the marching band and school choir. Michelle continued her educational journey at Virginia State University, majoring in Education. In addition, she was a member of the VSU Marching Band. After earning her degree in education, she started her career as a teacher with Petersburg City Public Schools. Michelle was a dedicated educator for 39 years. She was a devoted instructional leader who inspired hope, encouraged creativity, and instilled the love of learning in all her students throughout the years. Ms. Dillard's belief in life-long learning motivated her to earn her Master's Degree and start the steps towards a Doctoral Degree.
Ms. Dillard accepted the Lord as her Savior at a young age. She was baptized by Rev. Clyde Johnson and became a member of First Baptist Church. She later became a loving member of Emmanuel Worship Center.
Michelle was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Delta Omega Chapter of Petersburg, Virginia. Soror Dillard loved her AKA sisters and was honored to "Be in Service to All Mankind".
Ms. Dillard is preceded in death by her father, Mr. George David Branch, Sr.; brother-in-law, Mr. James R. Harris III; nephew, Geoffrey L. Branch; and grandson, Levi Collier.
She leaves several family and friends to cherish her memories: her daughter, Danielle Branch (Anthony Collier) of Petersburg; the love of her life, granddaughter, Denim Renee Collier; mother, Mrs. Myrna Branch of Petersburg; brother, George D. Branch, Jr. of Henrico County; sister, Donna Branch-Harris, Prince George County; two nieces, Khalayia Harris and Jalynn Harris, both of Prince George County; two nephews, Paul Branch and Christopher Branch, both of Richmond; great niece Leia Branch, Richmond; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Michelle had several committed, loving friends, Dena Manning-Boyd, Shelia Hordge, Rhonda Washington, Maxine Collins, Russell Veal, Rickey Grays, and Phillip Lindsey. Ms. Dillard has two loving pets, Diamond and Wally, who adored and protected her.
Michelle was a true warrior and fought a long battle with cancer. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Johnston-Willis Medical Center, the nurses of Hospice of Virginia, and April Bowles, Hospital Liaison for Colonial Heights Health Care Center. These individuals will always have a loving place in the hearts of Michelle's family. Additional appreciations to Petersburg City Public Schools, Emmanuel Worship Center, and J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Emmanuel Worship Center, 236 Grove Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Joseph P. Green, eulogist; and Pastor Donald Hordge, Sr., officiating. The interment will be private for the immediate family.
The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Ivy Beyond the Wall Service will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at Emmanuel Worship Center with family visitation to follow.
The family will assemble 1:00 p.m. at the residence of her sister, Donna Branch-Harris, 1207 Lemonwood Drive, Hopewell, VA.
