Ms. Michelle Renee Brown of Chesterfield, VA, entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, VA. Renee was born May 30, 1966, in Petersburg, VA, to Willie Nelson Brown, Sr. and the late Florence Marie Jones-Brown.
Renee was a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister who loved her family dearly. Renee was employed by the Waffle House and Golden Corral in her earlier years until her health declined. She had passion for making banana puddings and caring for her grandson, Jeremiah.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Florence Marie Jones-Brown; grandmothers, Sara Jones and Minnie Brown; grandfathers, Ernest Jones and Benjamin Brown; and numerous uncles and aunts.
Renee leaves to cherish her beautiful memories: a daughter, Marquita Brown and son, Marquis Brown, both of Chesterfield, VA; devoted grandson, Jeremiah Brown of Chesterfield; god-daughter, Crystal Parham; father, Willie Brown, Sr. of Petersburg, VA; three brothers, Timothy Brown of Petersburg, VA, Darius Brown (Stacy) of Hampton, VA, Willie Brown, Jr. of Hopewell, VA; devoted sister, Angela Claiborne of Washington, DC; two uncles, Rudolph Brown (Rosalyn) and James Jones; seven aunts, Sara Johnson (William), Lottie Cook, Rosalyn Brown, Bonnie Parham (Joseph), Queen Brown, Thelma Johnson, and Linda Cole; numerous nieces and nephew; also a numerous of great nieces and nephews; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends among special friends, Janice Bassfield, Tammy Tucker, Darlene Barcliff, Latonya Sylvester, and Nita Vincent.
Service will be held 5:00 P.M. Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Elder Melvin Taylor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Greater Hickory Hill Cemetery, Yale, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 28 to May 29, 2020.