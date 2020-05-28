MICHELLE RENEE BROWN
1966 - 2020
Ms. Michelle Renee Brown of Chesterfield, VA, entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, VA. Renee was born May 30, 1966, in Petersburg, VA, to Willie Nelson Brown, Sr. and the late Florence Marie Jones-Brown.

Renee was a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister who loved her family dearly. Renee was employed by the Waffle House and Golden Corral in her earlier years until her health declined. She had passion for making banana puddings and caring for her grandson, Jeremiah.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Florence Marie Jones-Brown; grandmothers, Sara Jones and Minnie Brown; grandfathers, Ernest Jones and Benjamin Brown; and numerous uncles and aunts.

Renee leaves to cherish her beautiful memories: a daughter, Marquita Brown and son, Marquis Brown, both of Chesterfield, VA; devoted grandson, Jeremiah Brown of Chesterfield; god-daughter, Crystal Parham; father, Willie Brown, Sr. of Petersburg, VA; three brothers, Timothy Brown of Petersburg, VA, Darius Brown (Stacy) of Hampton, VA, Willie Brown, Jr. of Hopewell, VA; devoted sister, Angela Claiborne of Washington, DC; two uncles, Rudolph Brown (Rosalyn) and James Jones; seven aunts, Sara Johnson (William), Lottie Cook, Rosalyn Brown, Bonnie Parham (Joseph), Queen Brown, Thelma Johnson, and Linda Cole; numerous nieces and nephew; also a numerous of great nieces and nephews; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends among special friends, Janice Bassfield, Tammy Tucker, Darlene Barcliff, Latonya Sylvester, and Nita Vincent.

Service will be held 5:00 P.M. Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Elder Melvin Taylor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Greater Hickory Hill Cemetery, Yale, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Service
05:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
MAY
30
Interment
Greater Hickory Hill Cemetery
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
May 28, 2020
I extend my condolences to the family of the late Michelle Brown. Michelle was a classmate, neighbor and dear friend of mine since childhood. I will miss her dearly but will see her again some day, but until then sleep on lovely Nae!! #MuchLove❤
Angela Russell
Friend
May 27, 2020
My condolences to the Brown family.
I know she's not suffering any longer.
Rest in eternity my dear friend.
I love you!
LaTonya Sylvester
Friend
May 27, 2020
To the Brown family you have my condolences. May God continue to bless you during your time of sorrow. Continue to pray and hold on to God's unchanging hand.
Marian Goode
Friend
May 27, 2020
To The Family,
I pray that the Lord wrap his loving arms around you all, and give you strength at this time. Michelle R.I.P.
Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; Lean not to your own understanding; Acknowledge him in all thy ways; and he shall direct all thy paths.
Proverbs 3:5-6
Michelle Jackson
May 27, 2020
My condolences to the Brown family. I still remember Michelle as a smiling child as she grew up coming to Greater Hickory Hill Baptist Church. God's word is true; "to be absent in the body and to be present with the Lord". She has finished her assignment on earth, and is now starting eternity with Jesus. Time will heal the sorrow we all feel. Family, may God's grace be upon you all.
Edward Young
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
My sincere condolences family. Michelle always had a smile. Although it's difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may looking back in memory help comfort you tomorrow.
Vickie Garnett
Family
May 24, 2020
Aunty I will miss you so much still trying to cope but its hard i love you and forever will hold the memories we shared together love you
Marja Robertson
Family
May 24, 2020
To the Brown family I am so sorry for your lost we grew up together it seems like yesterday we were all getting on the school bus.God got her and you all are in my prayers. Revedia McLaughlin classmate and lived on sixth st.
Revedia McLaughlin
Classmate
May 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Florence Washington
Friend
